Mums the word at this plant sale

Chrysanthemum sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Admission: Free
Details: www.sgaac.org
The Sacramento Chrysanthemum Society hosts its annual sale of rooted cuttings extra early this spring. Find more than 1,500 rooted cuttings ready to plant now for blooms this fall. Among them are 250 new Grolink mums, including unusual color combinations.
Spring garden faire
Where: Secret Garden, 8450 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23
Admission: Free
Details: 916-682-6839, www.secretgarden-online.com
This popular nursery celebrates its 15th anniversary with two days of hands-on demonstrations, special vendors and lots of succulents.
Old garden rose class
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22
Admission: Free
Details: www.cemeteryrose.org
Learn about the Victorian-era roses in the cemetery’s garden, how to tell apart the different kinds and tips on care. This special class will focus on rose varieties brought to California in the 1800s.
Arboretum clearance sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, April 29
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
This is your last chance this spring to get Garden Gems, Arboretum All-Stars and other low-water favorites from the UC Davis collection.
