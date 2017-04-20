Home & Garden

April 20, 2017 2:00 PM

Mums the word at this plant sale

By Debbie Arrington

Chrysanthemum sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

The Sacramento Chrysanthemum Society hosts its annual sale of rooted cuttings extra early this spring. Find more than 1,500 rooted cuttings ready to plant now for blooms this fall. Among them are 250 new Grolink mums, including unusual color combinations.

Spring garden faire

Where: Secret Garden, 8450 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23

Admission: Free

Details: 916-682-6839, www.secretgarden-online.com

This popular nursery celebrates its 15th anniversary with two days of hands-on demonstrations, special vendors and lots of succulents.

Old garden rose class

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22

Admission: Free

Details: www.cemeteryrose.org

Learn about the Victorian-era roses in the cemetery’s garden, how to tell apart the different kinds and tips on care. This special class will focus on rose varieties brought to California in the 1800s.

Arboretum clearance sale

Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, April 29

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

This is your last chance this spring to get Garden Gems, Arboretum All-Stars and other low-water favorites from the UC Davis collection.

 
