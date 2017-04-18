Go garden-gazing on these local spring tours

So many flowers! So many tours! It must be spring.

April and May bring the return of several annual home and garden tours to the greater Sacramento area. While supporting good causes, these tours also represent opportunities to see several private gardens and historic houses that are rarely open to the public.

Here are some highlights:

45th annual Strolling Sutter Creek tour

Where: Start at Creekside Methodist Church, 14 Main St., Sutter Creek

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Admission: $25 in advance; $28 tour day

Details: 209-245-6052, amador-ca.aauw.net

Highlights: Five historic Gold Country homes plus five historic sites will be featured during this tour, hosted by the Amador branch of the American Association of University Women.

26th annual Woodland Rose Garden tour

Where: Start at Woodland Public Library, 250 First St., Woodland

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Admission: $25; youth $10

Details: www.woodlandlibraryroseclub.com

Highlights: This tour, which supports the library’s award-winning rose garden, visits four private rose gardens plus two public gardens. Each stop features live musicians and tastings of Yolo-grown produce.

31st Curtis Park home tour

Where: Start at Curtis Park, 26th Street and Donner Way, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday, April 29

Admission: $25 in advance; $30 tour day

Details: www.Sierra2.org

Highlights: Presented by Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, this popular tour draws hundreds to Curtis Park. In addition to the homes, a party in the park features Model A Fords, plein air artists, live music, food and more.

17th annual Gardens of Folsom tour

Where: Start at 324 Marsh Hawk Drive, Folsom

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, April 29 and 30

Admission: $20

Details: www.folsomgarden.org

Highlights: Presented by the Folsom Garden Club, this tour features six private gardens plus the San Juan Water District demonstration garden.

Eighth annual Tour de Cluck

Where: Start at Davis Central Park, 3rd and C streets, Davis

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Admission: $15

Details: tourdecluck.org

Highlights: This popular self-guided bicycle tour of Davis gardens focuses on urban homesteading – especially backyard chickens and creative coops.

25th annual AAUW garden tour

Where: Start at Wilbur Avenue and C Street, Yuba City

When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 (pick-up wristband before 12:30 pm.)

Admission: $15 in advance; $20 tour day

Details: mvyc-ca.aauw.net

Highlights: Hosted by the Marysville-Yuba City branch of AAUW, this tour features five private and two public gardens with local artists painting in each.

Eighth annual Gardens of the Hills tour and crafts fair

Where: Start at Valley View School, 1665 Blackstone Parkway, El Dorado Hills

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Admission: $27; $10 for children 12 and younger

Details: www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills

Highlights: Hosted by the Assistance League of the Sierra Foothills, this tour features several private foothills gardens as well as the Sherwood Demonstration Garden and the Four Seasons Community Garden.

26th annual Pence Gallery garden tour

Where: Start at Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Admission: $25 in advance, $30 tour day

Details: www.pencegallery.org

Highlights: Nine private gardens – including the home of author and food authority Ann Evans – will be featured along with local landscape painters at work in each garden.

19th annual East Sacramento Garden Tour

Where: Start at David Lubin School, 3535 M St., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13 and 14

Admission: $20 in advance; $25 tour day; $15 luncheon

Details: www.eastsacgardentour.com

Highlights: In support of Lubin School programs, this popular Mother’s Day weekend event features seven private gardens in East Sacramento’s Fabulous Forties plus the school’s gardens.

32nd annual Mother’s Day garden tour

Where: Start at Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, or 901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; or Eisley Nursery, 380 Nevada St., Auburn

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14

Admission: $20 (on sale April 29); children age 11 and younger admitted free

Details: http://pcmg.ucanr.org

Highlights: Hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County, this popular tour features eight private gardens in Roseville, Rocklin and Loomis – along with expert advice.