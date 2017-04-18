Go garden-gazing on these local spring tours

So many flowers! So many tours! It must be spring.
April and May bring the return of several annual home and garden tours to the greater Sacramento area. While supporting good causes, these tours also represent opportunities to see several private gardens and historic houses that are rarely open to the public.
Here are some highlights:
45th annual Strolling Sutter Creek tour
- Where: Start at Creekside Methodist Church, 14 Main St., Sutter Creek
- When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22
- Admission: $25 in advance; $28 tour day
- Details: 209-245-6052, amador-ca.aauw.net
- Highlights: Five historic Gold Country homes plus five historic sites will be featured during this tour, hosted by the Amador branch of the American Association of University Women.
26th annual Woodland Rose Garden tour
- Where: Start at Woodland Public Library, 250 First St., Woodland
- When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23
- Admission: $25; youth $10
- Details: www.woodlandlibraryroseclub.com
- Highlights: This tour, which supports the library’s award-winning rose garden, visits four private rose gardens plus two public gardens. Each stop features live musicians and tastings of Yolo-grown produce.
31st Curtis Park home tour
- Where: Start at Curtis Park, 26th Street and Donner Way, Sacramento
- When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. next Saturday, April 29
- Admission: $25 in advance; $30 tour day
- Details: www.Sierra2.org
- Highlights: Presented by Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, this popular tour draws hundreds to Curtis Park. In addition to the homes, a party in the park features Model A Fords, plein air artists, live music, food and more.
17th annual Gardens of Folsom tour
- Where: Start at 324 Marsh Hawk Drive, Folsom
- When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, April 29 and 30
- Admission: $20
- Details: www.folsomgarden.org
- Highlights: Presented by the Folsom Garden Club, this tour features six private gardens plus the San Juan Water District demonstration garden.
Eighth annual Tour de Cluck
- Where: Start at Davis Central Park, 3rd and C streets, Davis
- When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6
- Admission: $15
- Details: tourdecluck.org
- Highlights: This popular self-guided bicycle tour of Davis gardens focuses on urban homesteading – especially backyard chickens and creative coops.
25th annual AAUW garden tour
- Where: Start at Wilbur Avenue and C Street, Yuba City
- When: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 (pick-up wristband before 12:30 pm.)
- Admission: $15 in advance; $20 tour day
- Details: mvyc-ca.aauw.net
- Highlights: Hosted by the Marysville-Yuba City branch of AAUW, this tour features five private and two public gardens with local artists painting in each.
Eighth annual Gardens of the Hills tour and crafts fair
- Where: Start at Valley View School, 1665 Blackstone Parkway, El Dorado Hills
- When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7
- Admission: $27; $10 for children 12 and younger
- Details: www.assistanceleague.org/sierra-foothills
- Highlights: Hosted by the Assistance League of the Sierra Foothills, this tour features several private foothills gardens as well as the Sherwood Demonstration Garden and the Four Seasons Community Garden.
26th annual Pence Gallery garden tour
- Where: Start at Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis
- When: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7
- Admission: $25 in advance, $30 tour day
- Details: www.pencegallery.org
- Highlights: Nine private gardens – including the home of author and food authority Ann Evans – will be featured along with local landscape painters at work in each garden.
19th annual East Sacramento Garden Tour
- Where: Start at David Lubin School, 3535 M St., Sacramento
- When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13 and 14
- Admission: $20 in advance; $25 tour day; $15 luncheon
- Details: www.eastsacgardentour.com
- Highlights: In support of Lubin School programs, this popular Mother’s Day weekend event features seven private gardens in East Sacramento’s Fabulous Forties plus the school’s gardens.
32nd annual Mother’s Day garden tour
- Where: Start at Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, or 901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; or Eisley Nursery, 380 Nevada St., Auburn
- When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14
- Admission: $20 (on sale April 29); children age 11 and younger admitted free
- Details: http://pcmg.ucanr.org
- Highlights: Hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County, this popular tour features eight private gardens in Roseville, Rocklin and Loomis – along with expert advice.
