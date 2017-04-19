See a Curtis Park charmer

The newly designed front yard of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. They will be participating in the Curtis Park Home and Garden Tour on Saturday April 29, 2017.
Renée C. Byer
rbyer@sacbee.com
Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring with dog Molly wanted their home to be inviting to guests on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. They will be participating in the Curtis Park Home and Garden Tour on Saturday April 29, 2017.
Kate Williams smiles in her newly designed kitchen on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. Kate and her husband Tom Gohring will be participating in the Curtis Park Home and Garden Tour on Saturday April 29, 2017.
The living room of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring showcase their floor to ceiling windows with newly designed curtains on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
An upstairs bedroom of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring showcase the beautiful view of the front yard pink flowering dog wood tree .
The upstairs bathroom has a spot of green color in the rug the matches the outdoor greenery and black and white wall paper of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring's home on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Several of the upstairs bedrooms showcase Kate William's grandmother's quilts .
Another bedroom showcases Kate Williams sewing room on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
The newly designed bathrooms of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring feature marble counters and celery green painted walls.
The newly home of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring replaced the two big windows that faced the wall of the home next door with smaller windows and now has a beautiful glass doors that feature their newly designed back yard for viewing.
The newly designed master bedroom of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring features a double door for a beautiful view of the back yard .
The newly designed back yard of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring features a hot tub.
The newly designed back yard of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring has a gas grill for entertaining guests .
The newly designed back yard of Kate Williams and her husband Tom Gohring has plenty of entertaining space.
