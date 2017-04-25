Need great ideas to transform your backyard? Spring Garden Tour has answers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped Pause 0:53 Sacramento City College pedestrian and bicycle bridge provides link to Curtis Park, Land Park 0:32 Caught on wildlife camera: Meet the newest cougar in Santa Monica Mountains 1:03 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2 1:11 Hundreds come to California Capitol for Muslim Day 1:17 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2 1:16 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:29 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2 1:09 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Jamal Adams at No. 2 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jan and George Scheidt, of Clovis, have turned a basketball court space in their back yard into a vegetable garden, small orchard and chicken coop. The Scheidt Garden, which also features a running creek, is one of 7 gardens that will be open to visitors for the Fresno County Master Gardener's upcoming Spring Garden Tour 2017 on Saturday, April 29th from 9am to 5pm. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee