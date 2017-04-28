Many opportunities to enjoy spring flowers

69th annual Sacramento Rose Show
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Admission: Free
Details: 916-823-5500, www.sactorose.org
Hundreds of roses at their peak of bloom will be on display in this large, beautiful and fragrant show, presented by the Sacramento Rose Society. Get expert rose advice, too.
Arboretum clearance sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, 920 Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
This is your last chance this spring to get Garden Gems, Arboretum All-Stars and other low-water favorites from the UC Davis collection.
31st annual Curtis Park Home and Garden tour
Where: Start at Curtis Park, 26th Street and Donner Way, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29
Admission: $30
Details: www.Sierra2.org
Presented by Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, this popular tour draws hundreds to Curtis Park. In addition to the homes, a party in the park features Model A Fords, plein-air artists, live music, food and more.
What’s Blooming in the Cemetery
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.cemeteryrose.com
This guided tour focuses on the cemetery’s Hamilton Square perennial garden, featuring more than 800 varieties of unusual Mediterranean plants.
Debbie Arrington
Comments