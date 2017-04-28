Home & Garden

April 28, 2017 2:00 PM

Many opportunities to enjoy spring flowers

By Debbie Arrington

69th annual Sacramento Rose Show

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: Free

Details: 916-823-5500, www.sactorose.org

Hundreds of roses at their peak of bloom will be on display in this large, beautiful and fragrant show, presented by the Sacramento Rose Society. Get expert rose advice, too.

Arboretum clearance sale

Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, 920 Garrod Drive, UC Davis

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

This is your last chance this spring to get Garden Gems, Arboretum All-Stars and other low-water favorites from the UC Davis collection.

31st annual Curtis Park Home and Garden tour

Where: Start at Curtis Park, 26th Street and Donner Way, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: $30

Details: www.Sierra2.org

Presented by Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association, this popular tour draws hundreds to Curtis Park. In addition to the homes, a party in the park features Model A Fords, plein-air artists, live music, food and more.

What’s Blooming in the Cemetery

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.cemeteryrose.com

This guided tour focuses on the cemetery’s Hamilton Square perennial garden, featuring more than 800 varieties of unusual Mediterranean plants.

Debbie Arrington

