May 12, 2017 2:00 PM

Catch spring fever at these gardening events

By Debbie Arrington

Open Garden

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13

Admission: Free

Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Sacramento County master gardeners will be out in force at this event, sharing garden info while working on their own demonstration gardens. Learn about water-saving irrigation methods for vegetable gardens, how to thin grapes and more.

Sacramento Geranium Show and Sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

Hosted by the Sacramento Geranium Club, this large and colorful show features many kinds of geraniums and their close cousins. Take some plants home, too.

Bloomtastic at Maple Rock

Where: Maple Rock Gardens, 100 Clark Tunnel Road, Newcastle

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Admission: $10

Details: Facebook event page

See this fabulous 30-acre private garden in spring bloom. Enjoy a picnic in the gardens. Listen to live music.

32nd annual Mother’s Day garden tour

Where: Start at Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, or 901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; or Eisley Nursery, 380 Nevada St., Auburn

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Admission: $20; children age 11 and younger admitted free

Details: http://pcmg.ucanr.org

Hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County, this popular tour features eight private gardens in Roseville, Rocklin and Loomis – along with expert advice.

