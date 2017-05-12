Catch spring fever at these gardening events

Open Garden
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 13
Admission: Free
Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Sacramento County master gardeners will be out in force at this event, sharing garden info while working on their own demonstration gardens. Learn about water-saving irrigation methods for vegetable gardens, how to thin grapes and more.
Sacramento Geranium Show and Sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Admission: Free
Details: www.sgaac.org
Hosted by the Sacramento Geranium Club, this large and colorful show features many kinds of geraniums and their close cousins. Take some plants home, too.
Bloomtastic at Maple Rock
Where: Maple Rock Gardens, 100 Clark Tunnel Road, Newcastle
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 13
Admission: $10
Details: Facebook event page
See this fabulous 30-acre private garden in spring bloom. Enjoy a picnic in the gardens. Listen to live music.
32nd annual Mother’s Day garden tour
Where: Start at Green Acres Nursery & Supply, 5436 Crossings Drive, Rocklin, or 901 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; or Eisley Nursery, 380 Nevada St., Auburn
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 14
Admission: $20; children age 11 and younger admitted free
Details: http://pcmg.ucanr.org
Hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County, this popular tour features eight private gardens in Roseville, Rocklin and Loomis – along with expert advice.
Debbie Arrington
Comments