This dark purple bearded iris is a repeat bloomer with flowers in both spring and fall.
This dark purple bearded iris is a repeat bloomer with flowers in both spring and fall. Brian Baer Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
This dark purple bearded iris is a repeat bloomer with flowers in both spring and fall. Brian Baer Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Home & Garden

July 07, 2017 2:00 PM

Learn about summer vegetables, smoky Sacramento history

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Saturdays with Barry

Where: Sherwood Demonstration Garden, behind Folsom Lake College El Dorado Center, 6699 Campus Drive, Placerville.

When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8

Admission: Free; parking, $2

Details: 530-621-5512, http://mgeldorado.ucanr.edu

Join Barry Wold and the UC master gardeners of El Dorado County for expert advice on growing summer vegetables. Find out what’s wrong – and right – with your crops.

Tour: Cigars and Spittoons

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

This guided history tour of the cemetery and its world famous gardens focuses on Sacramento’s tobacco ties – including a spittoon convention.

Annual iris sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Sale, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15 and 16

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

Hosted by the Sacramento Iris Society, this large sale features hundreds of freshly dug bearded iris rhizomes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, ready for planting. Besides producing beautiful flowers, these irises also are drought and heat tolerant.

Harvesting and Preserving Your Summer Crop

Where: Master gardener demonstration garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn

When: 9 a.m. next Saturday, July 15

Admission: Free

Details: pcmg.ucanr.org

Placer County master gardeners show how to make the most of summer vegetables and fruit, from garden to freezer and pantry.

Debbie Arrington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Meet Amador's rose ambassador to the world

Meet Amador's rose ambassador to the world 1:47

Meet Amador's rose ambassador to the world
Do you like fresh fruit? A drive to Orangevale will make you happy! 2:01

Do you like fresh fruit? A drive to Orangevale will make you happy!
5 new local home-delivery services 2:00

5 new local home-delivery services

View More Video