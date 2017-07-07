Learn about summer vegetables, smoky Sacramento history

Saturdays with Barry
Where: Sherwood Demonstration Garden, behind Folsom Lake College El Dorado Center, 6699 Campus Drive, Placerville.
When: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 8
Admission: Free; parking, $2
Details: 530-621-5512, http://mgeldorado.ucanr.edu
Join Barry Wold and the UC master gardeners of El Dorado County for expert advice on growing summer vegetables. Find out what’s wrong – and right – with your crops.
Tour: Cigars and Spittoons
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
This guided history tour of the cemetery and its world famous gardens focuses on Sacramento’s tobacco ties – including a spittoon convention.
Annual iris sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Sale, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 15 and 16
Admission: Free
Details: www.sgaac.org
Hosted by the Sacramento Iris Society, this large sale features hundreds of freshly dug bearded iris rhizomes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, ready for planting. Besides producing beautiful flowers, these irises also are drought and heat tolerant.
Harvesting and Preserving Your Summer Crop
Where: Master gardener demonstration garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn
When: 9 a.m. next Saturday, July 15
Admission: Free
Details: pcmg.ucanr.org
Placer County master gardeners show how to make the most of summer vegetables and fruit, from garden to freezer and pantry.
Debbie Arrington
