Garden Gems: Spreading purple sage is a California native shrub that can cover hard-to-landscape areas in the dry garden. Hummingbirds and butterflies love its flowers. Ellen Zagory

Home & Garden

July 14, 2017 2:00 PM

This purple sage covers a lot of ground

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Spreading purple sage

Salvia leucophylla ‘Point Sal’

Size: To 3 feet tall and 8 feet wide.

Bloom season: Lavender pink flowers in spring and summer.

Exposure: Full sun.

Pruning needs: Cut back by one third after flowering.

Water needs: Low to very low; once established, water deeply once a month or every other week.

Snapshot: A spreading California native shrub, this low-growing purple sage adapts well to areas that are hard to landscape. With attractive silver-gray foliage, it’s useful for sloped banks and large areas with little irrigation. Besides covering ground, this shrub is good for hummingbirds and butterflies. Lavender pink whorls of “shish-ka-bob” flower spikes appear in spring and summer. These blooms dry to an interesting copper-brown color, which makes them useful in dried arrangements.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

