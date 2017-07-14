Garden Goddesses tune in nature, tune out Trump-era stress

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 Welcome to The Farm at Cal Expo Pause 1:47 Meet Amador's rose ambassador to the world 2:01 Do you like fresh fruit? A drive to Orangevale will make you happy! 2:00 5 new local home-delivery services 1:45 See flower magic in Sierra garden 1:06 See UC Davis rose farm in bloom 0:59 Make living art with succulents 3:16 How to take better flower photos with your phone 2:09 See Sacramento's Living Library of Roses 1:25 The reason to grow California native plants Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Susan Gouveia, founder of the Society of Garden Goddesses in Grass Valley tells why it's great to be a garden goddess. Video by Debbie Arrington The Sacramento Bee