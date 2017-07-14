Take twilight tour in search of historic brewers and ballplayers

Tour: Beer and Baseball
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15
Admission: $10
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
In the cool of the evening, take a special guided tour of the city cemetery’s gardens and monuments, focusing on Sacramento’s brewers and ballplayers.
Annual iris sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Sale, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16
Admission: Free
Details: www.sgaac.org
Hosted by the Sacramento Iris Society, this large sale features hundreds of freshly dug bearded iris rhizomes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, ready for planting. Besides producing beautiful flowers, these irises also are drought and heat tolerant.
Harvesting and Preserving Your Summer Crop
Where: Master gardener demonstration garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15
Admission: Free
Details: pcmg.ucanr.org
Placer County master gardeners show how to make the most of summer vegetables and fruit, from garden to freezer and pantry.
10th annual Capay Tomato Festival
Where: Capay Organic, 23808 State Highway 16, Capay
When: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22
Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at gate
Details: 800-796-6009, www.farmfreshtoyou.com
Taste heirloom tomatoes, tour the farm and enjoy farm-fresh food plus live music and family fun. (Food and drink sold separately.) Proceeds benefit the Kathleen Barsotti Non-Profit for Sustainable Agriculture.
47th annual Sacramento Bromeliad and Carnivorous Plant Show
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22 and 23
Admission: Free
Details: www.bsi.org/webpages/sbcps
This large and interesting show is always a crowd-pleaser and fun for the whole family. Learn about plants that “eat” bugs (and more). Take some of these rarities home, too; hundreds of unusual plants will be offered for sale.
Debbie Arrington
Comments