Frank Ruhstaller of the City Brewery and the Buffalo Brewing Company is among the old-time brewers buried at the Sacramento City Historic Cemetery. Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

July 14, 2017 2:00 PM

Take twilight tour in search of historic brewers and ballplayers

By Debbie Arrington

Tour: Beer and Baseball

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15

Admission: $10

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

In the cool of the evening, take a special guided tour of the city cemetery’s gardens and monuments, focusing on Sacramento’s brewers and ballplayers.

Annual iris sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Sale, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

Hosted by the Sacramento Iris Society, this large sale features hundreds of freshly dug bearded iris rhizomes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, ready for planting. Besides producing beautiful flowers, these irises also are drought and heat tolerant.

Harvesting and Preserving Your Summer Crop

Where: Master gardener demonstration garden, DeWitt Center, 11477 E Ave., Auburn

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15

Admission: Free

Details: pcmg.ucanr.org

Placer County master gardeners show how to make the most of summer vegetables and fruit, from garden to freezer and pantry.

10th annual Capay Tomato Festival

Where: Capay Organic, 23808 State Highway 16, Capay

When: 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Admission: $20 in advance; $25 at gate

Details: 800-796-6009, www.farmfreshtoyou.com

Taste heirloom tomatoes, tour the farm and enjoy farm-fresh food plus live music and family fun. (Food and drink sold separately.) Proceeds benefit the Kathleen Barsotti Non-Profit for Sustainable Agriculture.

47th annual Sacramento Bromeliad and Carnivorous Plant Show

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22 and 23

Admission: Free

Details: www.bsi.org/webpages/sbcps

This large and interesting show is always a crowd-pleaser and fun for the whole family. Learn about plants that “eat” bugs (and more). Take some of these rarities home, too; hundreds of unusual plants will be offered for sale.

