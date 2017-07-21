Garden Gems: Elizabeth’s bush anemone is a California native shrub that offers plenty of flowers throughout the summer.
Garden Gems: Elizabeth’s bush anemone is a California native shrub that offers plenty of flowers throughout the summer. Ellen Zagory
Garden Gems: Elizabeth’s bush anemone is a California native shrub that offers plenty of flowers throughout the summer. Ellen Zagory

Home & Garden

July 21, 2017 2:00 PM

Full of flowers, this California native tolerates shade – and deer

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Elizabeth’s bush anemone

Carpenteria californica ‘Elizabeth’

Size: When full grown, 4 to 8 feet tall.

Bloom season: White flowers produced in late spring and summer.

Exposure: Partial sun or speckled shade.

Pruning needs: Prune when young to encourage branching.

Water needs: Low to medium; once established, deep water every other week.

Snapshot: You’ll fall for “Elizabeth.” A medium-sized, rounded shrub, this California native features thick, dark green leaves and beautiful summer flowers. Blooming in clusters, its big white fragrant flowers feature puffy yellow centers and look like giant anemones (hence the nickname). “Elizabeth” is more compact with more flowers than other bush anemones. It was discovered in 1971 by legendary plant hunter Wayne Roderick and named for Elizabeth McClintock, longtime curator in the California Academy of Sciences’ botany department. In its native habitat, the bush anemone tends to grow under big trees and prefers filtered sun. That makes it a great choice for semi-shady spots in the dry garden. Another plus: Deer don’t like it.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California

Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California 1:29

Where Sacramento residents go when they leave California
Meet the Society of Garden Goddesses 1:07

Meet the Society of Garden Goddesses
Welcome to The Farm at Cal Expo 1:18

Welcome to The Farm at Cal Expo

View More Video