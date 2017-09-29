Home & Garden

This pretty sage is a wise choice for dry gardens

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

September 29, 2017 02:00 PM

UPDATED September 29, 2017 02:00 PM

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Dark Dancer autumn sage

Salvia greggii ‘Dark Dancer’

Size: 2 to 3 foot tall and wide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bloom season: Red-violet blooms in spring and fall.

Exposure: Sun or light shade.

Pruning needs: Prune to increase branching when young and in late winter just before spring growth.

Water needs: Low; once established, water once or twice a month. Performs better with good drainage.

Snapshot: Autumn sage is a wise choice for dry gardens and this variety is especially pretty. Dark Dancer is a tough small- to medium-size evergreen sub-shrub that produces many showy and colorful wide-lipped flowers – not just in autumn, but spring, too. These red-violet blooms attract lots of hummingbirds. Bees and butterflies like them, too.

For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter
Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery
Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views 2:15

Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views

View More Video