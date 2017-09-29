Goodbye, tomatoes; hello, kale

With the new season, it’s time to move on. Start by cleaning up summer leftovers. Pull out spent tomatoes, squash and other summer vegetables that are no longer producing. Compost disease-free foliage.
Other tasks this week:
▪ Harvest pumpkins and winter squash.
▪ Plant winter vegetables. From seed, plant beets, chard, collards, leeks, mustard, peas, radicchio, radishes and spinach. Set out transplants for broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and leaf lettuce.
▪ Now is the time to plant seeds for many flowers directly into the garden including cornflower, nasturtium, poppy, portulaca and sweet pea.
▪ Set out cool-weather bedding plants including calendula, pansy, snapdragon, primrose and viola.
