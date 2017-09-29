Hamilton Square is home to more than 800 kinds of Mediterranean perennials.
Stop in the cemetery to smell the flowers

By Debbie Arrington

September 29, 2017 2:00 PM

Tour: What’s Blooming

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

This guided tour of the cemetery’s famous gardens focuses on Hamilton Square, home to more than 800 species of Mediterranean perennials. See lots of fall flowers in one special setting.

Auburn Fall Home Show

Where: Arboretum Gold Country Fairground, 1273 High St., Auburn

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Admission: $8 general; children, ages 5-12, $1; under age 5 admitted free; parking, $6.

Details: www.auburnhomeshows.com

Get in the mood for renovations. Hundreds of vendors will offer a wide range of home and garden products and services. Cooking, gardening and home care seminars are offered each day.

Tour: Among the Oaks

Where: Arboretum Gazebo, UC Davis

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Check out the acorns – and a lot more – at the arboretum’s Peter Shields Oak Grove, home to scores of oak species including our beloved Valley Oak.

Arboretum plant sale

Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis

When: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 7 (members only); 11 a.m.-1 p.m. public Oct. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Fall is the perfect time to plant drought-tolerant favorites and the UC Davis Arboretum has hundreds from which to choose including hard-to-find selections from the Garden Gems collection as well as Arboretum All-Stars. New members can join at the door. Additional public sales will be held Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.

