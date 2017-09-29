Stop in the cemetery to smell the flowers

Tour: What’s Blooming
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
This guided tour of the cemetery’s famous gardens focuses on Hamilton Square, home to more than 800 species of Mediterranean perennials. See lots of fall flowers in one special setting.
Auburn Fall Home Show
Where: Arboretum Gold Country Fairground, 1273 High St., Auburn
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1
Admission: $8 general; children, ages 5-12, $1; under age 5 admitted free; parking, $6.
Details: www.auburnhomeshows.com
Get in the mood for renovations. Hundreds of vendors will offer a wide range of home and garden products and services. Cooking, gardening and home care seminars are offered each day.
Tour: Among the Oaks
Where: Arboretum Gazebo, UC Davis
When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Check out the acorns – and a lot more – at the arboretum’s Peter Shields Oak Grove, home to scores of oak species including our beloved Valley Oak.
Arboretum plant sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: 9-11 a.m. Oct. 7 (members only); 11 a.m.-1 p.m. public Oct. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Fall is the perfect time to plant drought-tolerant favorites and the UC Davis Arboretum has hundreds from which to choose including hard-to-find selections from the Garden Gems collection as well as Arboretum All-Stars. New members can join at the door. Additional public sales will be held Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.
Debbie Arrington
