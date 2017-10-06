Home & Garden

UC Davis Arboretum hosts first fall plant sale

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 2:00 PM

Arboretum plant sale

Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis

When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 9-11 a.m. (members only); 11 a.m.-1 p.m. public

Admission: Free

Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu

Fall is the perfect time to plant drought-tolerant favorites and the UC Davis Arboretum has hundreds from which to choose including hard-to-find selections from the Garden Gems collection as well as Arboretum All-Stars. New members can join at the door. Additional public sales will be held Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.

Shepard Center Fall Sale

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

This is the center’s biggest fall event featuring about 30 local garden and arts clubs that call The Shepard home. Find great bargains on plants as well as books, textiles, art, jewelry, gift items, flowers and more.

30th annual Eggplant Festival

Where: Train Depot, 5775 Horseshoe Road, Loomis

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 916-652-7252, www.loomischamber.com/eggplant-festival/

Feel the purple love as Loomis celebrates all things eggplant. Cooking demonstrations, cook-offs and cooked eggplant in many forms will be featured along with live music, wine tasting, vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities and more.

Bonsai workshop

Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento

When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com

Learn the basics of bonsai care and grow your own “little tree in a pot.” Call ahead to reserve your seat in this popular workshop.

Tour: The Walking Dead

Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Admission: Free

Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com

This guided historical tour of the cemetery and its famous gardens focuses on “residents” who refused to stay buried.

