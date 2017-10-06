UC Davis Arboretum hosts first fall plant sale

Arboretum plant sale
Where: Arboretum Teaching Nursery, Garrod Drive, UC Davis
When: Saturday, Oct. 7; 9-11 a.m. (members only); 11 a.m.-1 p.m. public
Admission: Free
Details: 530-752-4880, arboretum.ucdavis.edu
Fall is the perfect time to plant drought-tolerant favorites and the UC Davis Arboretum has hundreds from which to choose including hard-to-find selections from the Garden Gems collection as well as Arboretum All-Stars. New members can join at the door. Additional public sales will be held Oct. 21 and Nov. 4.
Shepard Center Fall Sale
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8
Admission: Free
Details: www.sgaac.org
This is the center’s biggest fall event featuring about 30 local garden and arts clubs that call The Shepard home. Find great bargains on plants as well as books, textiles, art, jewelry, gift items, flowers and more.
30th annual Eggplant Festival
Where: Train Depot, 5775 Horseshoe Road, Loomis
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 916-652-7252, www.loomischamber.com/eggplant-festival/
Feel the purple love as Loomis celebrates all things eggplant. Cooking demonstrations, cook-offs and cooked eggplant in many forms will be featured along with live music, wine tasting, vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities and more.
Bonsai workshop
Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento
When: Noon Saturday, Oct. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com
Learn the basics of bonsai care and grow your own “little tree in a pot.” Call ahead to reserve your seat in this popular workshop.
Tour: The Walking Dead
Where: Historic City Cemetery, 1000 Broadway, Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Admission: Free
Details: 916-448-0811, www.oldcitycemetery.com
This guided historical tour of the cemetery and its famous gardens focuses on “residents” who refused to stay buried.
