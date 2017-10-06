Pretty pink low-water grass stays ‘Undaunted’

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Garden Gems” series – 45 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that add sparkle to drought-tolerant landscapes.
Undaunted hardy pink muhly
Muhlenbergia reverchonii ‘Undaunted’TM
Size: Foliage and flowers to 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide.
Bloom season: Showy, tiny pink flowers produced en masse in late summer and fall.
Exposure: Full sun.
Pruning needs: If plants appear unkempt, cut to ground in early spring.
Water needs: Low water; once established, water once or twice a month.
Snapshot: A cold hardy species for higher elevation gardens, this is a fine-textured grass that produces gorgeous pink clouds of tiny blooms in late summer and fall. ‘Undaunted’ pink muhly was developed specifically for colder climates and does particularly well in foothill and mountain area. Native to north Texas and Oklahoma, pink muhly is drought tolerant. Another plus: Deer don’t like it. It’s an excellent choice for mass plantings.
For more on “Garden Gems,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
