Save money, water, time with these plants

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 2:00 PM

Add water-saving color to your garden – and save money and time, too.

October is the best month to plant perennials in our area. As the name implies, perennials grow back year after year with little effort – if they get a good start. Many popular perennials (such as bearded iris, daylily or Shasta daisy) can be divided and replanted. Share extras with friends, helping their gardening dollars go further, too.

▪ Preparation is key to perennial success. Before replanting perennials, add a little well-aged compost and bone meal to planting holes or beds, but hold off on other fertilizers until spring.

▪ Keep the transplants well watered (but not soggy) for the first month. During the cooler months to come, they’ll develop strong roots.

