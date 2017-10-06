Save money, water, time with these plants

Add water-saving color to your garden – and save money and time, too.
October is the best month to plant perennials in our area. As the name implies, perennials grow back year after year with little effort – if they get a good start. Many popular perennials (such as bearded iris, daylily or Shasta daisy) can be divided and replanted. Share extras with friends, helping their gardening dollars go further, too.
▪ Preparation is key to perennial success. Before replanting perennials, add a little well-aged compost and bone meal to planting holes or beds, but hold off on other fertilizers until spring.
▪ Keep the transplants well watered (but not soggy) for the first month. During the cooler months to come, they’ll develop strong roots.
Comments