Harvest is tricky when one pumpkin fills a pickup truck

More Videos 1:22 LaTasha Kelvin talks about her quest her quest to become a Sacramento police officer Pause 1:10 In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:11 Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water 0:52 How to make Hot Italian's cold, creamy affogatti 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:24 49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:51 Police describe fight that led to fatal stabbing 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Giant pumpkin heads to festival Jon Hunt of Sacramento uses a tractor to move his 855-pound pumpkin into his pickup truck at the Martin Luther King Community Garden in Oak Park on Monday, October 2, 2017. Hunt will be competing in the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival this weekend.​ Jon Hunt of Sacramento uses a tractor to move his 855-pound pumpkin into his pickup truck at the Martin Luther King Community Garden in Oak Park on Monday, October 2, 2017. Hunt will be competing in the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival this weekend.​ Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Jon Hunt of Sacramento uses a tractor to move his 855-pound pumpkin into his pickup truck at the Martin Luther King Community Garden in Oak Park on Monday, October 2, 2017. Hunt will be competing in the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival this weekend.​ Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee