What to plant now for winter veggies, flowers

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 02:00 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

During this long weekend, make time for your winter garden:

▪ For winter and spring veggies, plant from seed for fava beans, bok choy, Swiss chard, garlic, leaf lettuce, mustard, onions, radicchio, radishes, shallots and spinach.

▪  Set out transplants for broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, fennel, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce and peas.

▪  For spring flowers, plant seeds for California and other poppies, cornflower, larkspur and sweet peas.

▪ Add instant color by transplanting calendulas, Iceland poppies, pansies and primroses.

▪ Plant spring-flowering bulbs as tulips, daffodils, callas and Dutch iris.

▪ Bare-root season has begun. Besides fruit trees and rose bushes, plant dormant cane berries, kiwifruit, grapes, artichokes, horseradish and rhubarb.

