What to plant now for winter veggies, flowers

During this long weekend, make time for your winter garden:
▪ For winter and spring veggies, plant from seed for fava beans, bok choy, Swiss chard, garlic, leaf lettuce, mustard, onions, radicchio, radishes, shallots and spinach.
▪ Set out transplants for broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, fennel, kale, kohlrabi, leaf lettuce and peas.
▪ For spring flowers, plant seeds for California and other poppies, cornflower, larkspur and sweet peas.
▪ Add instant color by transplanting calendulas, Iceland poppies, pansies and primroses.
▪ Plant spring-flowering bulbs as tulips, daffodils, callas and Dutch iris.
▪ Bare-root season has begun. Besides fruit trees and rose bushes, plant dormant cane berries, kiwifruit, grapes, artichokes, horseradish and rhubarb.
