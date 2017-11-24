Holidays shine bright in this Wonderland

Global Winter Wonderland
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26. Continues Dec. 1-3; 8-10; 15-17 and 22-31 and Jan. 1-7, 2018
Admission: $18; children age 4-12 and younger and seniors age 62 and up, $16; children age 3 and younger admitted free
Details: www.globalwinterwonderland.com
See illuminated holiday landscapes from around the world in this unusual and eye-popping display. Circus of Light provides nightly entertainment.
Christmas Art & Craft Faire
Where: Gold Country Fairground, 1273 High St., Auburn
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26
Admission: Free
Details: 530-823-4533, www.goldcountryfair.com
More than 100 artisans and craftspeople from throughout the region will take part in this holiday marketplace.
32nd annual Christmas in the Country
Where: Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25
Admission: Free
Details: 209-754-5360, mranchcc.org
This large community fair features a gigantic holiday bake sale, handmade gifts and more.
Victorian Faire and Holiday Celebration
Where: High-Hand Nursery, 3750 Taylor Road, Loomis
When: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3
Admission: Free
Details: 916-652-2065, www.highhand.com
Get in the Christmas spirit with this festive event, featuring live music and artisans from throughout the region. Enjoy a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
Debbie Arrington
