Global Winter Wonderland, a spectacular lantern festival and multi-cultural holiday theme park, returns to Cal Expo this season.
Global Winter Wonderland, a spectacular lantern festival and multi-cultural holiday theme park, returns to Cal Expo this season. Global Winter Wonderland
Global Winter Wonderland, a spectacular lantern festival and multi-cultural holiday theme park, returns to Cal Expo this season. Global Winter Wonderland

Home & Garden

Holidays shine bright in this Wonderland

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 02:00 PM

Global Winter Wonderland

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: 4:30-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26. Continues Dec. 1-3; 8-10; 15-17 and 22-31 and Jan. 1-7, 2018

Admission: $18; children age 4-12 and younger and seniors age 62 and up, $16; children age 3 and younger admitted free

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details: www.globalwinterwonderland.com

See illuminated holiday landscapes from around the world in this unusual and eye-popping display. Circus of Light provides nightly entertainment.

Christmas Art & Craft Faire

Where: Gold Country Fairground, 1273 High St., Auburn

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25 and 26

Admission: Free

Details: 530-823-4533, www.goldcountryfair.com

More than 100 artisans and craftspeople from throughout the region will take part in this holiday marketplace.

32nd annual Christmas in the Country

Where: Mountain Ranch Community Club, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Admission: Free

Details: 209-754-5360, mranchcc.org

This large community fair features a gigantic holiday bake sale, handmade gifts and more.

Victorian Faire and Holiday Celebration

Where: High-Hand Nursery, 3750 Taylor Road, Loomis

When: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3

Admission: Free

Details: 916-652-2065, www.highhand.com

Get in the Christmas spirit with this festive event, featuring live music and artisans from throughout the region. Enjoy a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

Debbie Arrington

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again

    Judy Headley, The Marble Grandma of Citrus Heights, CA, demonstrates how to shoot marbles.

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again 0:45

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again
In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:10

In search of better-tasting vegetables
This immigrant community garden in Sacramento faces closure 0:33

This immigrant community garden in Sacramento faces closure

View More Video