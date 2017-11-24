Find the perfect tree this holiday season

Mission accomplished! This week we cut, loaded and hauled a 65’ white fir Christmas tree (without breaking a limb) from the farm in Alta, Ca to The Waldorf Astoria Resort in La Quinta, Ca. (575 miles one way). A major storm moved in both Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t think any of us have ever been so soaked in our entire lives! After delivering, David Noble, our driver said, "It was very rewarding seeing guests from all over the world watch in amazement as we untarped the 65’ Christmas tree and got to see the crane offload and stand it." Many thanks to all that played a part in this project!! It was definitely a team effort. David Noble, Tom Booth, Davey Jones, Ritchie Jameson, Patrick Storm, AA Crane and the entire crew at Little Bear Tree Farm aided in our success.