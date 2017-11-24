Find the perfect tree this holiday season

EL DORADO COUNTY
Apple Country Christmas Trees
White fir, Douglas fir, scotch pine, silver tip, Sequoia redwood, incense cedar. 2721 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2475. applecountrychristmastrees.com.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Burnett Secret Ravine Farm
White fir, blue spruce, silver tip. 2740 Mace Road, Camino. 530-303-3875.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Carson Ridge Evergreens
White fir, Douglas fir, Nordmann fir, silver tip. 3041 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-1490.
8:30 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.
Cedar Ravine Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, cedar, pine. 5240 Cedar Ravine, Placerville. 530-622-3546.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Crystal Creek Tree Farm
White fir, swift silver tip, silver tip, Douglas fir, scotch pine, noble fir, blue spruce, Nordmann fir, grand fir. 2019 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-4647. caminotrees.com.
9:30 a.m.-dusk daily.
Deer Park Ranch Christmas Trees
Douglas fir, Nordmann fir. Tree nettings and free refreshments. 3201 Sand Ridge Court, El Dorado. 530-620-3886. deerparkranch.net.
9 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday.
El Dorado Tree Farm
Fraser fir, Nordmann fir, white fir. 2888 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053. www.eldoradoorchards.com.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Christmas Tree Season begins this Friday 🌲Open every Friday through Sunday 9am to 5pm in beautiful Apple Hill.Posted by El Dorado Orchards on Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Figor Tree Farm
Douglas fir. 3160 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville. 530-621-1770.
8 a.m.-dusk daily.
Frosty Fir Christmas Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, silver tip, swift silver. 2240 Frosty Fir Drive, Placerville. 530-622-7538.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Hangtown Kid Apple Orchard
White fir, silver tip. 2598 Mace Road, Camino. 530-647-1810.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Harris Tree Farm
Silver tip, white fir, pine, noble fir, cedar, Douglas fir, grand fir. Wreaths and ornaments. 2640 Blair Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2194. harristreefarm.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Hidden Canyon Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, scotch pine, cedar, Sequoia redwood. 3500 Newton Road, Placerville. 530-622-6760.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
High Sierra Iris and Wedding Gardens
Colorado blue spruce, noble fir, Canaan fir, swift silver, white fir. 3170 Hassler Road, Camino. 530-642-1222. www.weddingsnflowers.com.
9 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday.
Hillside Tree Farm
Nordmann fir, noble fir, swift silver, Fraser fir, white fir. 2881 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053. www.hillsidetreefarm.com.
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Indian Rock Tree Farm
Silver tip, Douglas fir, white fir, pine, incense cedar, specialty firs. 3800 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-622-4087. indianrocktreefarm.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Kenny, Harry and Heidi’s Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, Colorado blue spruce. 5987 Happy Trails Lane, Garden Valley. 530-333-4936.
9 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.
Levi’s Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, red fir. 3621 Carson Road, Camino. 530-391-9019. levistrees.com.
9 a.m.-dusk Saturday, noon-dusk Sunday.
McGee’s Christmas Tree Farm
Douglas fir, white fir, Canaan fir, noble fir, silver tip. 3131 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-4731. mcgeechristmastreefarm.net.
8 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.
O’Halloran’s Apple Trail Ranch
Silver tip, white fir, blue spruce, noble fir, Fraser fir. 2261 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-3389. ohalloranranch.com.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
Poverty Hill Tree Farm
White fir, Douglas fir, Colorado blue spruce, Colorado green spruce, Sequoia redwood. 1010 Poverty Hill Drive, Placerville. 530-622-6766. chooseandcut.com/poverty_hill.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Roberts Tree Farms - Camino
2561 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2831.
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Roberts Tree Farms - Pollock Pines
White fir, French pine, silver tip, Douglas fir. 5645 Gilmore Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2831.
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
Smarts Christmas Tree Farm
Silver tip, white fir, noble fir, Douglas fir. 4401 Pony Express Trail, Camino. 530-644-0829. smartschristmastreefarm.com.
11 a.m.-dusk Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.
Posted by Smart's Christmas Tree Farm on Sunday, October 29, 2017
Twin Pines Christmas Tree Farm
Douglas fir, blue spruce, white fir, French pine, Sequoia redwood. 5150 Twin Pines Loop, Georgetown. 408-499-9179.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
PLACER COUNTY
Little Bear Tree Farm
Silver tip, white fir. 960 Meadow Road, Alta. 530-389-8989. www.littlebeartreefarm.com.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Monday-Wednesday by appointment.
Mission accomplished! This week we cut, loaded and hauled a 65’ white fir Christmas tree (without breaking a limb) from the farm in Alta, Ca to The Waldorf Astoria Resort in La Quinta, Ca. (575 miles one way). A major storm moved in both Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t think any of us have ever been so soaked in our entire lives! After delivering, David Noble, our driver said, "It was very rewarding seeing guests from all over the world watch in amazement as we untarped the 65’ Christmas tree and got to see the crane offload and stand it." Many thanks to all that played a part in this project!! It was definitely a team effort. David Noble, Tom Booth, Davey Jones, Ritchie Jameson, Patrick Storm, AA Crane and the entire crew at Little Bear Tree Farm aided in our success.Posted by Little Bear Tree Farm on Saturday, November 18, 2017
Pine Valley Ranch
Douglas fir, grand fir, spruce. 10680 Kemper Road, Auburn. 530-885-3005.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Snowy Peaks Tree Farm
White fir, red fir. Wreaths, treats and more. 30100 Foresthill Road, Foresthill. 530-367-3766. snowypeaksfarm.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY
Billy’s Farm
Monterey pine, Leyland cypress, Monterey cypress, Arizona cypress, golden cedar, Sierra redwood, scotch pine, bishop pine. 8430 Dillard Road, Wilton. 916-687-8354. billysfarm.com.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Getting ready for the Christmas season We open Thanksgiving weekend. The drought of 6 plus years really did a dent in...Posted by Billys Farm on Saturday, October 7, 2017
Davis Ranch
Douglas fir, Monterey pine, incense cedar, Sierra redwood. 13211 Jackson Road, Sloughhouse. 916-682-2658. davisranchproduce.com.
9 a.m.-dusk daily.
