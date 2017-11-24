More Videos

  Watch the Capitol Christmas tree go up

    A 65-foot white fir was lifted into place with a crane Tuesday, November 7, 2017, on the west lawn of the state Capitol. Lynne Tolmachoff of CalFire explains how it got there and what happens next.

A 65-foot white fir was lifted into place with a crane Tuesday, November 7, 2017, on the west lawn of the state Capitol. Lynne Tolmachoff of CalFire explains how it got there and what happens next.
A 65-foot white fir was lifted into place with a crane Tuesday, November 7, 2017, on the west lawn of the state Capitol. Lynne Tolmachoff of CalFire explains how it got there and what happens next. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Home & Garden

Find the perfect tree this holiday season

Sacramento Bee Staff

November 24, 2017 11:20 AM

EL DORADO COUNTY

Apple Country Christmas Trees

White fir, Douglas fir, scotch pine, silver tip, Sequoia redwood, incense cedar. 2721 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2475. applecountrychristmastrees.com.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Burnett Secret Ravine Farm

White fir, blue spruce, silver tip. 2740 Mace Road, Camino. 530-303-3875.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Carson Ridge Evergreens

White fir, Douglas fir, Nordmann fir, silver tip. 3041 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-1490.

8:30 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.

Cedar Ravine Tree Farm

White fir, Douglas fir, cedar, pine. 5240 Cedar Ravine, Placerville. 530-622-3546.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Crystal Creek Tree Farm

White fir, swift silver tip, silver tip, Douglas fir, scotch pine, noble fir, blue spruce, Nordmann fir, grand fir. 2019 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-4647. caminotrees.com.

9:30 a.m.-dusk daily.

Deer Park Ranch Christmas Trees

Douglas fir, Nordmann fir. Tree nettings and free refreshments. 3201 Sand Ridge Court, El Dorado. 530-620-3886. deerparkranch.net.

9 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday.

El Dorado Tree Farm

Fraser fir, Nordmann fir, white fir. 2888 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053. www.eldoradoorchards.com.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Christmas Tree Season begins this Friday 🌲Open every Friday through Sunday 9am to 5pm in beautiful Apple Hill.

Posted by El Dorado Orchards on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Figor Tree Farm

Douglas fir. 3160 Pleasant Valley Road, Placerville. 530-621-1770.

8 a.m.-dusk daily.

Frosty Fir Christmas Tree Farm

Douglas fir, white fir, silver tip, swift silver. 2240 Frosty Fir Drive, Placerville. 530-622-7538.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Hangtown Kid Apple Orchard

White fir, silver tip. 2598 Mace Road, Camino. 530-647-1810.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Harris Tree Farm

Silver tip, white fir, pine, noble fir, cedar, Douglas fir, grand fir. Wreaths and ornaments. 2640 Blair Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2194. harristreefarm.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Hidden Canyon Tree Farm

Douglas fir, white fir, scotch pine, cedar, Sequoia redwood. 3500 Newton Road, Placerville. 530-622-6760.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

High Sierra Iris and Wedding Gardens

Colorado blue spruce, noble fir, Canaan fir, swift silver, white fir. 3170 Hassler Road, Camino. 530-642-1222. www.weddingsnflowers.com.

9 a.m.-dusk Friday-Sunday.

Hillside Tree Farm

Nordmann fir, noble fir, swift silver, Fraser fir, white fir. 2881 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-621-2053. www.hillsidetreefarm.com.

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Indian Rock Tree Farm

Silver tip, Douglas fir, white fir, pine, incense cedar, specialty firs. 3800 North Canyon Road, Camino. 530-622-4087. indianrocktreefarm.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

Kenny, Harry and Heidi’s Tree Farm

Douglas fir, white fir, Colorado blue spruce. 5987 Happy Trails Lane, Garden Valley. 530-333-4936.

9 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.

Levi’s Tree Farm

Douglas fir, white fir, red fir. 3621 Carson Road, Camino. 530-391-9019. levistrees.com.

9 a.m.-dusk Saturday, noon-dusk Sunday.

McGee’s Christmas Tree Farm

Douglas fir, white fir, Canaan fir, noble fir, silver tip. 3131 Carson Road, Placerville. 530-644-4731. mcgeechristmastreefarm.net.

8 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.

O’Halloran’s Apple Trail Ranch

Silver tip, white fir, blue spruce, noble fir, Fraser fir. 2261 Cable Road, Camino. 530-644-3389. ohalloranranch.com.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

Poverty Hill Tree Farm

White fir, Douglas fir, Colorado blue spruce, Colorado green spruce, Sequoia redwood. 1010 Poverty Hill Drive, Placerville. 530-622-6766. chooseandcut.com/poverty_hill.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Roberts Tree Farms - Camino

2561 Mace Road, Camino. 530-644-2831.

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

Roberts Tree Farms - Pollock Pines

White fir, French pine, silver tip, Douglas fir. 5645 Gilmore Road, Pollock Pines. 530-644-2831.

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

Smarts Christmas Tree Farm

Silver tip, white fir, noble fir, Douglas fir. 4401 Pony Express Trail, Camino. 530-644-0829. smartschristmastreefarm.com.

11 a.m.-dusk Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday.

Posted by Smart's Christmas Tree Farm on Sunday, October 29, 2017

Twin Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Douglas fir, blue spruce, white fir, French pine, Sequoia redwood. 5150 Twin Pines Loop, Georgetown. 408-499-9179.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

PLACER COUNTY

Little Bear Tree Farm

Silver tip, white fir. 960 Meadow Road, Alta. 530-389-8989. www.littlebeartreefarm.com.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Monday-Wednesday by appointment.

 

Mission accomplished! This week we cut, loaded and hauled a 65’ white fir Christmas tree (without breaking a limb) from the farm in Alta, Ca to The Waldorf Astoria Resort in La Quinta, Ca. (575 miles one way). A major storm moved in both Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t think any of us have ever been so soaked in our entire lives! After delivering, David Noble, our driver said, "It was very rewarding seeing guests from all over the world watch in amazement as we untarped the 65’ Christmas tree and got to see the crane offload and stand it." Many thanks to all that played a part in this project!! It was definitely a team effort. David Noble, Tom Booth, Davey Jones, Ritchie Jameson, Patrick Storm, AA Crane and the entire crew at Little Bear Tree Farm aided in our success.

Posted by Little Bear Tree Farm on Saturday, November 18, 2017

Pine Valley Ranch

Douglas fir, grand fir, spruce. 10680 Kemper Road, Auburn. 530-885-3005.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Snowy Peaks Tree Farm

White fir, red fir. Wreaths, treats and more. 30100 Foresthill Road, Foresthill. 530-367-3766. snowypeaksfarm.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

Billy’s Farm

Monterey pine, Leyland cypress, Monterey cypress, Arizona cypress, golden cedar, Sierra redwood, scotch pine, bishop pine. 8430 Dillard Road, Wilton. 916-687-8354. billysfarm.com.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Getting ready for the Christmas season We open Thanksgiving weekend. The drought of 6 plus years really did a dent in...

Posted by Billys Farm on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Davis Ranch

Douglas fir, Monterey pine, incense cedar, Sierra redwood. 13211 Jackson Road, Sloughhouse. 916-682-2658. davisranchproduce.com.

9 a.m.-dusk daily.

