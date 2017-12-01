What to plant in December garden

December can be a surprisingly busy month in the Northern California garden. Work off some of those holiday calories by digging into your planting beds. For example:
▪ Transplant asparagus roots along with seedlings for bok choy, broccoli, kale and leaf lettuce.
▪ Seed directly into garden beds such cool-weather favorites as fava beans, mustard, radicchio and radishes. Also, plant onion sets and garlic.
▪ Start indoors early spring annuals such as aster, calendula, cornflower and cosmos.
▪ Want spring color in a hurry? Seeds for California poppy and echinacea can be planted directly in the soil.
