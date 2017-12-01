Home & Garden

What to plant in December garden

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

December 01, 2017 02:00 PM

December can be a surprisingly busy month in the Northern California garden. Work off some of those holiday calories by digging into your planting beds. For example:

▪ Transplant asparagus roots along with seedlings for bok choy, broccoli, kale and leaf lettuce.

▪  Seed directly into garden beds such cool-weather favorites as fava beans, mustard, radicchio and radishes. Also, plant onion sets and garlic.

▪  Start indoors early spring annuals such as aster, calendula, cornflower and cosmos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Want spring color in a hurry? Seeds for California poppy and echinacea can be planted directly in the soil.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again

    Judy Headley, The Marble Grandma of Citrus Heights, CA, demonstrates how to shoot marbles.

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again 0:45

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again
In search of better-tasting vegetables 1:10

In search of better-tasting vegetables
This immigrant community garden in Sacramento faces closure 0:33

This immigrant community garden in Sacramento faces closure

View More Video