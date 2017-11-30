The home of Stephanie and Todd Mirell is decorated with a “Nutcracker” theme for the Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour and a few Nutcracker dancers from the grade school posed outside the home in East Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday., Nov. 15, 2017.
See spectacular Fabulous 40s homes from the inside during annual holiday tour

By Debbie Arrington

November 30, 2017 10:00 AM

Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour

Where: Six homes in East Sacramento; start at Sacred Heart Parish School, 856 39th St., Sacramento.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3

Admission: $35

Details: www.sacredhearthometour.com

This walking tour has become a December mainstay as more than 5,000 patrons visit homes in the Fabulous 40s. Featured this year is a “Nutcracker”-themed house along with plenty of California Christmas style. Holiday boutique and cafe at Sacred Heart Parish School open free to public during tour hours.

Victorian Faire and Holiday Celebration

Where: High-Hand Nursery, 3750 Taylor Road, Loomis

When: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3

Admission: Free

Details: 916-652-2065, www.highhand.com

Get in the Christmas spirit with this festive event, featuring live music and artisans from throughout the region. Enjoy a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

DIY wreath workshop

Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 9

Admission: $50; register in advance

Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com

Learn how to make and decorate a wreath with foliage from your own backyard. Bring in your greenery or use the 24-inch evergreen base provided. Find secrets to creating bows and other trimmings, then take home your results. Tools provided; bring your own work apron.

Holiday terrarium workshop

Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento

When: Noon next Saturday, Dec. 9

Admission: $50; registration required

Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com

This make it and take it workshop will help you create a living gift to give (or keep). Registration includes soil, building materials and instruction; plants and container extra. Participants may bring a container from home.

Debbie Arrington

