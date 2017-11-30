See spectacular Fabulous 40s homes from the inside during annual holiday tour

Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour
Where: Six homes in East Sacramento; start at Sacred Heart Parish School, 856 39th St., Sacramento.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3
Admission: $35
Never miss a local story.
Details: www.sacredhearthometour.com
This walking tour has become a December mainstay as more than 5,000 patrons visit homes in the Fabulous 40s. Featured this year is a “Nutcracker”-themed house along with plenty of California Christmas style. Holiday boutique and cafe at Sacred Heart Parish School open free to public during tour hours.
Victorian Faire and Holiday Celebration
Where: High-Hand Nursery, 3750 Taylor Road, Loomis
When: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3
Admission: Free
Details: 916-652-2065, www.highhand.com
Get in the Christmas spirit with this festive event, featuring live music and artisans from throughout the region. Enjoy a holiday lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
DIY wreath workshop
Where: Relles Florist, 2400 J St., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m. next Saturday, Dec. 9
Admission: $50; register in advance
Details: 916-441-1478, www.rellesflorist.com
Learn how to make and decorate a wreath with foliage from your own backyard. Bring in your greenery or use the 24-inch evergreen base provided. Find secrets to creating bows and other trimmings, then take home your results. Tools provided; bring your own work apron.
Holiday terrarium workshop
Where: Exotic Plants, 1833 Howe Ave., Sacramento
When: Noon next Saturday, Dec. 9
Admission: $50; registration required
Details: 916-922-4769, www.exoticplantsltd.com
This make it and take it workshop will help you create a living gift to give (or keep). Registration includes soil, building materials and instruction; plants and container extra. Participants may bring a container from home.
Debbie Arrington
Comments