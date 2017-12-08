Home & Garden

December 8, 2017

Bring scent of holidays indoors

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

Looking for inexpensive holiday decorations? Start with your own landscape.

▪ Prunings from evergreens, myrtle, boxwood, manzanita, eucalyptus and several other common trees and shrubs can be used to make wreaths, garlands or simple sprays. These natural decorations are pretty, inexpensive and last for weeks.

▪ Pyracantha, holly, nandina and other shrubs with red berries also make attractive “instant” decorations. Rosemary, lavender and other herbs add scents as well as texture.

▪ Give this greenery a festive touch. Put some stems in a vase and tie with ribbon, raffia or burlap. Or hang small ornaments from the branches.

▪ Fruit is festive, too. Pomegranates or red and green apples look instantly cheery in a plain bowl.

▪ Oranges studded with cloves can be hung with ribbon as ornaments that smell as good as they look. Called “pomander balls,” these old-fashioned holiday decorations also look good in a bowl or placed on the mantle. Tip: Use a toothpick or skewer to punch small holes in the citrus skin before inserting cloves.

Home & Garden

