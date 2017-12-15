Hummingbirds love this little butterfly bush

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Pollinator Plant List: Hummingbirds” series – 30 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that attract hummingbirds.
Blue Chip miniature butterfly bush
Buddleia ‘Blue Chip’ (Lo and Behold Series)
Size: 2 feet tall and 3 feet wide
Never miss a local story.
Bloom season: Lavender blue flower spikes mid-summer to frost.
Exposure: Full sun (six hours or more) for best flowering.
Pruning needs: Cut back to woody stems at base to shape in winter.
Water needs: Medium; once established, water deeply once a week for good bloom.
Snapshot: It may be nicknamed butterfly bush, but hummingbirds love it, too. This hybrid is a very dwarf form of buddleia (or buddleja), great for small spaces and containers. Heat and drought tolerant, this small deciduous shrub offers attractive silvery gray foliage, but it’s those abundant nectar-filled flowers that attract pollinators. Starting in mid-summer, it produces compact clusters of fragrant lavender-blue flower spikes and keeps blooming into late fall or early winter. Part of Proven Winners’ Lo and Behold Series, Blue Chip is non-invasive and deer resistant, too.
For more on “Pollinator Plant List: Hummingbirds,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
Comments