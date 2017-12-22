Late December is a great time to plant bare-root roses.
Late December is a great time to plant bare-root roses. Lezlie Sterling Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
Late December is a great time to plant bare-root roses. Lezlie Sterling Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Home & Garden

Plant bare-root beauties now and reap the rewards later

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

December 22, 2017 02:00 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Take a garden break from holiday happenings. Need ideas?

▪ Bare-root roses, fruit trees, cane berries and grapes can be planted now in the ground or containers. Before planting, hydrate by soaking roots in water overnight.

▪  Prune deciduous trees now while you can see their true shape and framework. Remove crossing branches and dead wood. Make cuts above an outside-facing bud or existing lateral branch.

▪  If an onion sprouts in your vegetable drawer, pot it up and place it in a sunny window. The bulb will soon produce bright-green tops – great for salads, baked potatoes or other uses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  Stay on frost alert. If sub-32-degree overnight temperatures are forecast, shield frost-tender plants such as citrus and soft-stemmed succulents with a cloth sheet – not plastic. If a plant has already been burned by frost, leave the damage alone until spring. That brown foliage can protect the plant from further harm.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

    Visitors can buy and pot their own cacti at The Prickly Pear's grand opening on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3956 1st Ave.

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 0:56

Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery
Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views 2:15

Gig Harbor's HGTV Dream Home 2018 offers dramatic views
Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again 0:45

Shoot! Marble Grandma wins again

View More Video