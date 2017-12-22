Want more hummingbirds? Plant this tree

This is one part in a weekly series featuring the UC Davis Arboretum’s “Pollinator Plant List: Hummingbirds” series – 30 can’t-fail, easy-care, low-water plants well adapted to our region and that attract hummingbirds.
Desert willow
Chilopsis linearis
Size: 15 to 20 feet.
Bloom season: Large showy pink or white blooms from mid-May to frost.
Exposure: Full sun.
Pruning needs: Tip prune when young to encourage branching and prune to shape as it ages; naturally multi-trunked.
Water needs: Low to medium; once established, water deeply once a week or every other week.
Snapshot: Imagine a weeping willow with giant catalpa-like flowers. That’s desert willow, which gets its nickname from its long, narrow willow-like leaves. A fast-growing, small deciduous tree, chilopsis is native to desert washes of the southwest. From late spring through frost, it boasts pink or white showy, two-lipped flowers that resemble giant penstemons – a favorite for hummingbirds. Desert willow naturally tolerates heat and drought; weekly irrigation helps promote its flower show.
For more on “Pollinator Plant List: Hummingbirds,” click on arboretum.ucdavis.edu.
