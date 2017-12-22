Davis’ Pence Gallery offers handmade items by locals.
Home & Garden

Here’s where to find holiday spirit (and last-minute handmade gifts)

By Debbie Arrington

December 22, 2017 02:00 PM

Holiday market

Where: Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis

When: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23 and 24

Admission: Free

Details: 530-758-3370, www.pencegallery.org

Looking for last-minute gift ideas? Find textiles, jewelry, ceramics and more from local craftspeople and artists.

Historic Folsom Farmers Market

Where: 915 Sutter St., Folsom

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23

Admission: Free

Details: www.bemoneysmartusa.org

Give some locally grown gifts this season. Besides fresh produce for your holiday table, this large farmers market features baked goods, cheese, jams, jellies, preserves, coffees, teas, flowers, plants, olive oil, nuts, soaps, tamales and more.

Global Winter Wonderland

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 -10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Continues nightly through Jan. 7, 2018

Admission: $18; children age 4-12 and younger and seniors age 62 and up, $16; children age 3 and younger admitted free

Details: www.globalwonderland.com

Get in the holiday spirit with illuminated landscapes from around the world in this unusual and eye-popping display. Circus of Light provides nightly entertainment.

Debbie Arrington

