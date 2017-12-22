Here’s where to find holiday spirit (and last-minute handmade gifts)

Holiday market
Where: Pence Gallery, 212 D St., Davis
When: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 23 and 24
Admission: Free
Details: 530-758-3370, www.pencegallery.org
Looking for last-minute gift ideas? Find textiles, jewelry, ceramics and more from local craftspeople and artists.
Historic Folsom Farmers Market
Where: 915 Sutter St., Folsom
When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23
Admission: Free
Details: www.bemoneysmartusa.org
Give some locally grown gifts this season. Besides fresh produce for your holiday table, this large farmers market features baked goods, cheese, jams, jellies, preserves, coffees, teas, flowers, plants, olive oil, nuts, soaps, tamales and more.
Global Winter Wonderland
Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
When: 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 -10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Continues nightly through Jan. 7, 2018
Admission: $18; children age 4-12 and younger and seniors age 62 and up, $16; children age 3 and younger admitted free
Details: www.globalwonderland.com
Get in the holiday spirit with illuminated landscapes from around the world in this unusual and eye-popping display. Circus of Light provides nightly entertainment.
Debbie Arrington
