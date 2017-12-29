Poplar leaves fall on white fir tree clippings used as a winter blanket over a garden. Christmas trees can be repurposed in several ways in your own backyard.
Home & Garden

Repurpose your Christmas tree and make wildlife happy

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 02:00 PM

UPDATED 30 MINUTES AGO

What to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday is over? Consider giving it to the birds and other wildlife.

“Trees are biodegradable and serve many functions in nature,” said Lindsay VanLaningham, executive director of Sacramento-based The Forest Foundation. “So before you throw it to the curb, try some of these fun and easy ways to repurpose your tree.”

Besides chipping the tree for garden mulch, VanLaningham offered these suggestions:

▪  Use the branches to make a backyard bird feeder. Coat the branches in margarine or peanut butter and roll them in bird seed.

▪ Cut off the top two feet of your tree and place it on your property to make a habitat and playground for squirrels, birds and rabbits. Drill some holes and fill them with seeds to attract wildlife even faster.

▪  Create a fish habitat. Place cut-up Christmas tree pieces in the bottom of your pond to give fish a place to hide.

▪ Whole pine or fir boughs can be used to cover your garden in winter. Think of them as a natural blanket.

▪ Trim off most of the branches and use the trunk as a garden post or trellis. Or cut the trunk into smaller pieces and use as decorative edging.

For more ideas, click on http://www.calforestfoundation.org/.

