Volunteers Carolyn Shadinger, left, and Marilyn Hawes prune roses in the McKinley Park memorial rose garden. Dozens of volunteers will be on hand to give the garden’s 1,200 bushes a major pruning Jan. 6, 2018.
Home & Garden

Volunteers sharpen shears, attack rose garden – plus where to recycle Christmas trees

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 02:00 PM

McKinley Park prune-a-thon

Where: McKinley Park memorial rose garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

Details: 916-452-8011, email friendsofeastsac@aol.com

Join dozens of rose-loving volunteers and the Friends of East Sacramento as they prune the popular garden’s 1,200 rose bushes – mostly in one morning. Get shears sharpened, starting at 8:45 a.m. Hot soup offered at 1 p.m. Bring gloves and pruners; RSVP in advance.

Recycle Christmas trees

Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-next Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: SMUD Corporation Yard, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

When: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6

Where: North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands

When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7

Where:Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse

When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7

Where:Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6

Admission: Free

Details: sacrecycling.wm.com, www.cityofsacramento.org

Drop off your Christmas tree (with the stand, nails, tinsel and ornaments removed) so it can be recycled into mulch.

Debbie Arrington

