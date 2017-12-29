Volunteers sharpen shears, attack rose garden – plus where to recycle Christmas trees

McKinley Park prune-a-thon
Where: McKinley Park memorial rose garden, H and 33rd streets, Sacramento
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6
Admission: Free
Details: 916-452-8011, email friendsofeastsac@aol.com
Join dozens of rose-loving volunteers and the Friends of East Sacramento as they prune the popular garden’s 1,200 rose bushes – mostly in one morning. Get shears sharpened, starting at 8:45 a.m. Hot soup offered at 1 p.m. Bring gloves and pruners; RSVP in advance.
Recycle Christmas trees
Where: Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station, 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-next Saturday, Jan. 6
Where: SMUD Corporation Yard, 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
When: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6
Where: North Area Recovery Station, 4450 Roseville Road, North Highlands
When: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7
Where:Kiefer Landfill, 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse
When: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6 and 7
Where:Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer, 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 6
Admission: Free
Details: sacrecycling.wm.com, www.cityofsacramento.org
Drop off your Christmas tree (with the stand, nails, tinsel and ornaments removed) so it can be recycled into mulch.
Debbie Arrington
