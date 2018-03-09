Time change a reminder to make safety, irrigation checks

Get ready for more daylight in the evening, just in time for spring. Although a change of seasons is still a week away, it's time to "spring ahead." Reset your clocks - or you'll be late Sunday.
Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m. March 11. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed. We'll be on daylight time until Nov. 4, when we "fall back" to standard time.
Use this seasonal reminder to check household safety products. Change the batteries in your smoke alarms and other safety systems. Install a carbon monoxide monitor if you haven't already. Also, change filters in your heating and air conditioning system.
If you haven't already, reset your sprinklers and irrigation systems (and check their timers). We're already on the City of Sacramento's spring/summer schedule of water days, which went into effect March 1.
Under drought-related restrictions, Sacramento residents will be allowed to irrigate their gardens two days a week, determined by address. Even-numbered addresses may use outdoor water on Wednesdays and Sundays. Odd-numbered addresses are limited to Tuesdays and Saturdays as water days. Either way, water use should be before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. to reduce evaporation. Under this schedule, no outdoor water use is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays with exceptions.
Among the exceptions are hand watering as well as irrigating edible plants and container-grown plants. Those tasks may be done any day as needed. Drip irrigation systems and soaker hoses may be used any day, too. Car washing will be allowed on any day if a shut-off nozzle is used. New lawns and landscapes may be watered for 30 days before the two-day rule goes into effect.
Other garden-related tasks this week:
- In the vegetable garden, plant seed for beets, carrots, celeriac, celery, collards, endive, fennel, jicama, kale, leaf lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, radish, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips.
- In a greenhouse or indoors, start seed for summer and winter squash, peppers, eggplant and tomatoes. They'll be ready to transplant in late April or May.
- For spring and summer flowers, plant seed for aster, cornflower, cosmos, larkspur, nasturium, nicotiana, periwinkle, portulaca, rudbeckia, salvia, snapdragon, verbena and zinnia.
- Feed roses and other spring-flowering shrubs, so they can get off to a fast start. Make sure to water plants before adding fertilizer to soil.
