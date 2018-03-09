Got fruit trees? Get expert advice at Open Garden Day

OPEN GARDEN DAY
Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks
When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 10
Admission: Free
Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu
Join the master gardeners of Sacramento County as they get to work in their own demonstration gardens. At 10a.m., learn how to manage grape pests and early growth on vines. Also featured will be fruit tree care and fertilization, pruning, herbs, vegetable gardening, drought-tolerant plant suggestions and more. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample (in sealed plastic bag) or a photo and get expert advice.
