A Babcock peach blooms at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center in Fair Oaks. Fruit tree care will be among the topics of the master gardeners' Open Garden Day on March 10.
Home & Garden

Got fruit trees? Get expert advice at Open Garden Day

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

March 09, 2018 02:00 PM

OPEN GARDEN DAY

Where: Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks

When: 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 10

Admission: Free

Details: 916-875-6913, sacmg.ucanr.edu

Join the master gardeners of Sacramento County as they get to work in their own demonstration gardens. At 10a.m., learn how to manage grape pests and early growth on vines. Also featured will be fruit tree care and fertilization, pruning, herbs, vegetable gardening, drought-tolerant plant suggestions and more. Got a pest or plant question? Bring a sample (in sealed plastic bag) or a photo and get expert advice.

