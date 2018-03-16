Find bromeliads and more during the Shepard Garden and Arts Center spring sale and showcase.
Home & Garden

Shepard Center hosts huge spring sale

March 16, 2018 02:00 PM

Spring Sale and Showcase

Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18

Admission: Free

Details: www.sgaac.org

Home to dozens of local garden and crafts clubs, the Shepard Center hosts its annual spring sale, featuring the talents of all these club members. Find great deals on plants, antiques, jewelry, pottery, flower arrangements, crafts, books, handmade soap, food and more. Also, meet club members and learn what their groups have to offer.

