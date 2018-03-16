Shepard Center hosts huge spring sale

Spring Sale and Showcase
Where: Shepard Garden and Arts Center, 3330 McKinley Blvd., Sacramento
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18
Admission: Free
Never miss a local story.
Details: www.sgaac.org
Home to dozens of local garden and crafts clubs, the Shepard Center hosts its annual spring sale, featuring the talents of all these club members. Find great deals on plants, antiques, jewelry, pottery, flower arrangements, crafts, books, handmade soap, food and more. Also, meet club members and learn what their groups have to offer.
Comments