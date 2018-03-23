Amador Flower Farm in Plymouth is home to more than 1,200 varieties of daylilies. The farm hosts its annual Spring Fling on March 24 and 25.
Home & Garden

Flower farm hosts wine country Spring Fling

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 02:00 PM

21st annual Spring Fling

Where: Amador Flower Farm and Nursery, 22001 Shenandoah School Road, Plymouth

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25

Admission: Free

Details: 209-245-6660, www.amadorflowerfarm.com

Get into the spring spirit at this wonderful outdoor event amid 14 acres of daylilies and demonstration gardens in the heart of Amador wine country. Several gardening groups will offer advice and wares, ranging from bonsai supplies to garden art. Shenandoah Valley 4-H Club will sell burgers. Enjoy a picnic under heritage oaks.

