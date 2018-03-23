Flower farm hosts wine country Spring Fling

21st annual Spring Fling
Where: Amador Flower Farm and Nursery, 22001 Shenandoah School Road, Plymouth
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25
Admission: Free
Details: 209-245-6660, www.amadorflowerfarm.com
Get into the spring spirit at this wonderful outdoor event amid 14 acres of daylilies and demonstration gardens in the heart of Amador wine country. Several gardening groups will offer advice and wares, ranging from bonsai supplies to garden art. Shenandoah Valley 4-H Club will sell burgers. Enjoy a picnic under heritage oaks.
