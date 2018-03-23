Home & Garden

Spring fever? Get to work

By Debbie Arrington

March 23, 2018 02:00 PM

It's officially spring. Is your garden ready for all the growth to come?

While we may be dreaming of summer tomatoes, pay attention to these garden tasks first:

▪ Prune and fertilize spring-flowering shrubs after they bloom. Then, give them a fresh layer of mulch.

▪ Feed camellias and citrus. This is their growing season and they can use a boost.

▪ Cut back and fertilize perennial herbs to encourage new growth.

▪ In planting beds, work in some compost and other organic material to feed the soil.

▪ In the vegetable garden, plant seed for beets, carrots, celeriac, celery, collards, endive, fennel, jicama, kale, leaf lettuce, mustard, peas, potatoes, radish, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips.

▪ In a greenhouse or indoors, start seed for summer and winter squash, peppers, eggplant and tomatoes.

▪ For spring and summer flowers, plant seed for aster, cornflower, cosmos, larkspur, nasturium, nicotiana, periwinkle, portulaca, rudbeckia, salvia, snapdragon, verbena and zinnia.

