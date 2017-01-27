Big home show at Cal Expo expected to draw crowd

A combination of cabin fever and pent-up projects should draw thousands of prospective customers to Cal Expo this weekend, Jan. 27-29, for the 23rd annual Northern California Home and Landscape Expo, the state’s largest three-day show of its kind.
In January 2016, more than 36,000 patrons toured the expo’s hundreds of displays and vendor booths. Show producer Stefani Norville expects a similar crowd this weekend, if not bigger. People have things they want to get done, indoors and out.
Leading the to-do list: water-wise landscape makeovers, energy conservation updates and remodels.
“From the landscape perspective, I see the trend as homeowners are now ready to tackle their drought-neglected yard,” Norville said. “I’ve had several emails from consumers ready to re-do the yard they ‘let go’ during the dry years and water restrictions. I’m glad we have seminars, businesses and landscape displays ready to help.
“From an interior perspective, we see energy conservation and lots and lots of solar alternatives,” she added. “With the improved economy, people are also eager and ready to remodel.”
Appealing to those ready-to-remodelers, the Kohler Bold Experience Tour makes its Sacramento debut with hands-on previews of bathroom innovations and an eye on savings. Rocklin’s The Plumbery, which is hosting the Kohler exhibit, will offer 25 percent off discount coupons to anyone who tours the interactive trailer.
Remodeling also will be the topic of several free seminars such as “Getting the Most for Your Kitchen or Bath Remodel” with Darius Baker of D&J Kitchens and Baths (1 p.m. Saturday) and “Remodeling for your Retirement Years” with Mike and Kathe Russell of DreamBuilders (noon Sunday).
Returning for seminars both Saturday and Sunday are two popular Sacramento landscape experts: Michael Glassman and Roberta Walker.
Glassman, author of “The Garden Bible” and other landscape design books, will present two workshops: “Sustainable Landscaping for 2017” at noon Saturday and “Family Friendly Landscapes: Turn your Yard into a ‘Go-To’ Destinations for Kids and Teens” at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Known for her water-wise makeovers, landscape designer Walker presents “Lose Your Lawn and Create a Drought-Tolerant Landscape” at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Besides the free workshops, the expo features more than 1,000 exhibit booths representing 600-plus companies, many of them local. Weather shouldn’t be an issue. The forecast for the show is partly sunny every day.
Camellias in focus
The granddaddy of local flower events, the 93rd annual Sacramento Camellia Show is set for March 4-5 at Memorial Auditorium. But after nearly a century of exhibition blooms, this huge floral celebration is opening up a new division for the public: a camellia photo contest.
While photos by Camellia Society members have been part of past shows, this marks a new opportunity for the public to get involved.
“This year, for the first time, we are opening the contest up to the public,” said Jackie Randall, who is in charge of the photo contest.
Cmellias are in abundance throughout Sacramento, the Camellia Capital, noted society members. That makes for many chances to snapshots of these colorful flowers in bloom.
The contest includes five categories with only one – “Single Camellia” – fully focused on the flower. The others are “Baby Bloomers” (camellias with children age 4 and younger), “Camellias with Children (ages 5-12) and/or Pets,” “Patriotic Camellias” (think red, white and blue; no kids) and “Humorous Camellias” (funny flowers to make the judges smile).
Deadline for entries is 10 a.m. March 4 at the show. Complete rules and details: www.camelliasocietyofsacramento.org.
Debbie Arrington
