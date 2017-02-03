Things (like roses) are looking up for visual interest in gardens

1:20 Mayor Steinberg intervenes in fight over Sacramento Republic brand Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

2:57 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool

0:47 UC Davis students and faculty save public research data before it vanishes

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk