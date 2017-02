Things (like roses) are looking up for visual interest in gardens

About This Blog

Debbie Arrington is the home and garden writer for The Sacramento Bee. A lifetime gardener and consulting rosarian, she took over that beat in 2008 after almost 10 years on The Bee's Sports staff. Debbie also writes about food and cooking, focusing on seasonal crops and farm-to-fork cuisine.Reach her at darrington@sacbee.com or 916-321-1075. Twitter: @debarrington