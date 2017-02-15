Which houseplants are easiest to grow?

Sacramento begonia expert Laura Leaphart offers some tips on creating inexpensive terrariums for humidity-loving begonias. She includes suggestions for containers that are ideal and easy to find. Video by Debbie Arrington, Sacramento Bee.
Sacramento firefighters and police in inflatable boats took a man - described as having mental health issues - from a partially submerged log in the Sacramento River and helped him to safety on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The incident was near O and Front streets.
Three storm systems will hit Northern California during the next six days, according to the National Weather Service. The first system will drop about an inch of rain in Oroville between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday. Greater amounts of precipitation will fall in the mountains northeast of Lake Oroville.