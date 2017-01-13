Can orange trees bear two crops at the same time?

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

1:40 USGS keeps watchful eye on Sacramento waterways after back-to-back storms

1:15 No ark? Animals menaced by flooding find a warm place to ride out the storms

0:51 Brother of a Sacramento man killed by police officers speaks out after seeing incident video

0:39 Sacramento River flows near capacity past downtown and waterfront

4:52 How to ski moguls like a pro with gold medalist Jonny Moseley

0:40 Several popular American River Parkway sections flooded after massive January storms

0:44 Aerial view of massive flooding in the Yolo Bypass