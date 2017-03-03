Mystery plants appear under site of former bird feeder

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped Pause

0:20 See spectacular Sierra snow views from CHP helicopter

2:53 Latest aerial view reminds you just how much water drenched Sacramento region

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

0:26 Caltrans: Guardrail repairs on Interstate 80

0:45 Portions of Rio Linda flood as Dry Creek levels rise

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues