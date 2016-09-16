SPCA Pet of the Week: Theo

Eight-year-old Theo is a wonderful and friendly guy. He enjoys attention and let’s you know it by giving little head bumps. He has great lap cat potential. Theo is also a curious cat who loves to explore and play. Not only is he so sweet, but he is also very handsome with beautiful orange coloring and markings. Through Sunday, Sept. 18, all of our adult cats (one year and older) are free! We are up to our whiskers in adult cats and would like to adopt out 50 adult cats by the end of this special. Please help us in reaching our goal. Information: sspca.org