Sacramento Bee readers share photos of their dogs enjoying great outdoors

We asked readers to send us pictures of their dogs enjoying the great outdoors. Enjoy! We're wagging our tails because we certainly enjoyed putting this little video together.
Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

Pets

Who knows how this kitty got stuck? But Sacramento firefighters set it free

A kitten's situation was improved significantly on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, when the crew from Sacramento Fire Department's Engine 57 freed the little creature from a tough spot - hopelessly stuck in a fence, hanging by one leg. Firefighters gently rescued the kitty by loosening fence planks. The department said on social media that the kitten was taken to th Front Street Animal Shelter and is available for adoption.

Pets

8 kittens recovered from Sacramento storm drain

Sacramento Fire Department Truck 7 crew rescued eight kittens from a storm drain Friday evening while an anxious mother kitten looked on. The department received a call about 6:50 p.m. and responded to 8120 Power Inn Road in the Auberry Park apartment complex, where the rescue took place. All felines are reported fine, according to fire officials.

Pets

Children get hands-on lessons to help tiny hummingbirds

Want to see a hummingbird up close? Every two weeks during the season (late April to late August), the Intermountain Bird Observatory invites the public to come watch as they net, band and gather data on the hummingbirds that frequent Jennifer Alban's eight feeders near Idaho City, Idaho. Spectators can see one of the four species that migrate through the area and watch researchers at work.

Pets

Penguin chick born at the Bronx Zoo makes public debut

New York City's Bronx Zoo has bred a little penguin for the first time in its 120-year history. The zoo is now exhibiting the chick that hatched on May 10. The Bronx Zoo introduced the fairy penguins last year after receiving some from the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia. Named for their small size and characteristic bluish hue, little penguins are also known as blue penguins, little blue penguins, and fairy penguins. Adults are only about 13 inches tall and weigh 2 to 3 pounds. They are the smallest of the 18 penguin species and native to coastal southern Australia and New Zealand.

Entertainment Videos