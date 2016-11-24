Placer County SPCA offers 10 free adoptions on Black Friday, half off thereafter

The Placer County SPCA is offering a Black Friday discount on animal adoptions at its shelter at 150 Corporation Yard Road in Roseville. The first 10 adoptions Friday morning will be free and the rest will be half off for the rest of the day.
The Roseville shelter opens at 10 a.m. and the sale continues until closing at 7 p.m.
Regular adoption fees vary depending on the animal. The younger the prospective pet, the more expensive the adoption. Cats older than six months typically cost $50. Dogs in the same age range are $125 and up. Kittens are $99, while puppies are $200 and up.
In Sacramento, the SPCA is having a sale in their Adoptable Goods thrift store on E Street Friday. The sale benefits early risers – from 10 a.m. to noon, everything in the store will be 75 percent off. From noon until 6 p.m., everything will be half off.
At Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter, realtor Kim Pacini-Hauch is picking up the cost of pet adoptions until the new year.
