Business to pick up tab for December pet adoptions at El Dorado County shelters

In an effort to find homes for pets this holiday season, TravelLite RV Rentals in Placerville has committed to cover the cost of all pet adoptions from El Dorado County animal shelters through the end of December.
The donation covers animals adopted from the county’s shelters in Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. Adoption fees are normally $120 for dogs, $42 for cats, $40 for small livestock and $15 for small animals such as rabbits.
People adopting dogs still must buy a license before bringing their new pet home. Yearly licenses run from $23 to $34.50.
“We are very thankful for this act of kindness during the holiday season by this local business,” Henry Brzezinski, chief of Animal Services, said in a written statement. “We hope community members come out and see all of the wonderful pets now available at our shelters. We hope every one of the animals finds a loving, forever home before the new year.”
Photos and descriptions of the cats, dogs and other animals available for adoption are on the Animal Services website, www.edcgov.us/animalservices. Cats and dogs offered for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and have been given a health exam, Brezinski said.
The Animal Services shelter in Diamond Springs is located at 6435 Capitol Ave. and is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The South Lake Tahoe shelter, at 1120 Shakori Drive, is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shelters are closed on holidays.
For more information, call the shelter staff in Diamond Springs, 530-621-5795; or South Lake Tahoe, 530-573-7925.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
