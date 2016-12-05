After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.
Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Pets

Dr. James Reynolds helps homeless care for their pets

Just steps from where Elizabeth Degen sleeps along the river each night, her dog Mamas and more than a dozen other pets whose owners are homeless or have very low incomes received free veterinary workups, treatment for ear mites and other minor ailments, vaccinations and identification chips from a pilot program within the nonprofit Elica Health organization’s “Wellness Without Walls” program.

Crime - Sacto 911

Buster the dog rescued off island in Natomas neighborhood

A dog who swam to an island in a North Natomas pond and didn’t want to swim back was rescued by firefighters and animal control. Buster the dog went for a dip in the pond and then walked onto the island behind the Tuscaro Apartments near Terracina Drive and Truxel Road. Firefighters and an animal control officer from Front Street Animal Shelter boarded a department inflatable boat and paddled out to the island.

Entertainment Videos