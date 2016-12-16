At the SPCA: Snowball

Snowball, an 8-year-old angora mix, is pure white. He has lovely soft fur and he is quite adept at keeping it clean.
He also likes being petted and groomed. Abandoned by his previous owner, a good Samaritan brought him to the shelter. He was mostly an outdoor cat, but would benefit from being inside because of his delicate pink skin. He would make a wonderful companion for anyone. He also has a purr that sounds like he's talking and loves his string toys, too. All cats, 1 year and older, are $5 through the end of the year and free to seniors, 65 years and older.
Take advantage of the SPCA’s Home for the Holidays special: 50 percent off all animals over 7 months of age through Thursday. Information: sspca.org
