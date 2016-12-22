Shelter find: Pooch Sir Blacky adopted after owner must enter nursing home

A Christmas-time story with a happy ending unfolded this week at the Front Street Animal Shelter, where a dog who was given up because her owner was entering a nursing home has been adopted.
Sir Blacky, a spry, healthy 12-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix, loved to jump on the lap of his owner. But his owner, a 92-year-old woman who the shelter declined to identify, is having surgery on Thursday.
After surgery, the woman will be headed for a nursing home to recover, according to Gina Knepp, manager of the Front Street shelter. The woman’s husband is too infirm to care for the little pooch.
On Wednesday, the shelter posted text and a short video of the woman and Sir Blacky on the shelter’s Facebook page: “She’s heartbroken, praying her beloved pup can find a wonderful new home.”
Knepp, an expert at finding animals new homes and working social media, said the dog is being adopted by Donna Ortiz, who plans to take Sir Blacky to work with her at Easter Seals Superior California.
Ortiz hopes that Sir Blacky and his owner can be reunited if surgery and recovery go as planned.
Sacramento Realtor Kim Pacini-Hauch announced in November on Facebook that she would fund every Front Street adoption through the end of the year. Since then, hundreds of dogs and cats have been adopted.
“We have lines daily with more activity than we can manage,” Knepp said. “My team is thrilled, yet exhausted. I think we’ll hit a thousand adoptions by the end of the year. Sadly, we never really empty the shelter because every day the animals continue to pour in the back door. My hope next year is to work harder at keeping pets at home where they belong.”
