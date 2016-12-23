Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week: D’Angelo

Don’t let that big head fool you, 6-year-old D’Angelo, a Staffordshire terrier mix, is just a big teddy bear at heart. He is calm, friendly, attentive, affectionate and playful. He is a big softy and also walks nicely on leash, staying right by your side. He’s a huge fan of car rides and knows sit, down, stay, come and wait. He’s one smart dog! D’Angelo likes other dogs but finds cats a little too interesting. He does have spurts of energy but is completely content to hang out with you on the couch while you rub his ears.
Extended: Take advantage of our Home for the Holidays special! It’s 50 percent off all animals over 7 months of age through Dec. 30. Information: sspca.org
