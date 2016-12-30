Pet of the week: Zoey needs a forever home

Zoey is a sweet Staffordshire terrier/boxer mix who is affectionate and loves to give big kisses. She will hop right in the car for you and likes going for walks. She would love a family that both enjoys being outside for some activity but also to hang out at home, to just cuddle and have her butt scratched. Zoey was a much beloved pet before her owner passed away. She was house trained and was an inside dog. She likes other dogs but is a little too interested in cats. She may be 10 years old, but she has a lot of spunk left in her. She likes to catch balls and is a wonderful companion. Information: sspca.org
