At the Sacramento SPCA: Scully

Meet Scully, a 7-year-old cat who loves the laser pointer toy. He has lived with another cat and they got along well. Scully is very friendly and sweet, he will play catch with you. He knocks a ball off the shelf that he is sitting on for you to retrieve. Once he gets over his shyness, he likes to be close and in your lap. If you stop petting him and he wants more, he will rub his head against your hand. He also has a precious, quiet purr. If you are 65 years old or older, the SSPCA will waive Scully’s adoption fee. His regular adoption fee is $45. Come down to meet this incredibly gentle and kind cat. Information: sspca.org
